-
Now Playing: High school junior takes his 93-year-old grandmother to prom
-
Now Playing: New Jersey teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
-
Now Playing: Lawyer 'targeted' in broad daylight killing, police say
-
Now Playing: Firefighters honor family that returned lost wallet
-
Now Playing: 3 people killed after boiler explodes inside box company
-
Now Playing: Twister touches down, flips car in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: 'That train would have gotten him': Man pulls off subway rescue
-
Now Playing: Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia opens up about life with the late pop icon
-
Now Playing: 3 killed in boiler explosion caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for alleged Texas cop killer
-
Now Playing: Senate showdown over Supreme Court confirmation
-
Now Playing: Teen punches shark to escape attack off Florida coast
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles firefighters battle huge blaze at food processing plant
-
Now Playing: Tractor-trailers catch fire outside South Florida warehouse
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Louisiana is in a state of emergency, as twister lifts up car and drops it back down
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for killer of a police officer in Texas
-
Now Playing: Hardwood floor in final March Madness game was made in Michigan
-
Now Playing: Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15
-
Now Playing: What Kate Hudson learned about business through Fabletics