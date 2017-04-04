High school junior takes his 93-year-old grandmother to prom

More
Connor Campbell, a junior from Summerville, South Carolina, took his grandmother, Betty Jane Keene, as his prom date.
0:36 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High school junior takes his 93-year-old grandmother to prom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46576817,"title":"High school junior takes his 93-year-old grandmother to prom","duration":"0:36","description":"Connor Campbell, a junior from Summerville, South Carolina, took his grandmother, Betty Jane Keene, as his prom date. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/high-school-junior-takes-93-year-grandmother-prom-46576817","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.