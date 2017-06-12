Homeless man who helped stranded woman buys home after nearly $400K raised

Marine Corps veteran Johnny Bobbitt, 34, wrote on the GoFundMe campaign created by the woman he helped, Kate McClure, that he had bought a home over the weekend.
12/06/17

Thomas. Joining Bobby used his last twenty dollars to buy gas for Kate McClure after she was stranded on the highway there. McClure return the favor by setting up a go funny page for Johnny what you raised nearly 400000. Dollars. Johnny is now using the money to buy a home and his train track and 1999 Ford Ranger. They're two financial funds that are being set up and Johnny will be making donations. To them to help other people in need.

