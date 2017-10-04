Indiana grandmother reconnects with prom date and ties the knot 64 years later

More
Joyce Kevorkian and Jim Bowman married on April 1 in Notre Dame, Indiana, after 64 years apart.
0:42 | 04/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indiana grandmother reconnects with prom date and ties the knot 64 years later
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46708352,"title":"Indiana grandmother reconnects with prom date and ties the knot 64 years later","duration":"0:42","description":"Joyce Kevorkian and Jim Bowman married on April 1 in Notre Dame, Indiana, after 64 years apart.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/indiana-grandmother-reconnects-prom-date-ties-knot-64-46708352","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.