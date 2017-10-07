Indoor 'skydiving' record broken for charity

Two men broke the world record for longest indoor freefall by "skydiving" indoors for more than 7 hours and 15 minutes, raising money for charity that helps families of children with special needs.
1:01 | 07/10/17

