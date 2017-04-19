Transcript for Inside the $35K per night Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace

I'm trying my staff and an. You line route one being seeks an. Cholesterol asthma should not see it on the eastern and and that sent. So here you got here it is. Mathis eat and you know what town. It Mara. Director of its power for its power Martin and use us for. It around me you me and he showed me blah. Three. They know who via a new hotel and tied at Caesars palace. QE DT tonight. Any crap that. This and it spam act. It's. Republicans. It here OK so for reference when he acts like twenty years it's okay that's how they. And here. Yeah and what are yes actually some months. Because. Oh happy. That is only on the small part of the new who apparently acting. I don't think. I don't you know and you know and we are. I don't walking me. I. Still tell. So noble argument. Or so we know who. It's. Everything you need small Adobe answers why aren't you want the plan and who. Oh yeah hey yeah. The price tag. Yeah very I found with the dollars and its. 8000. Dollars. Intensity yet so. Just let him. They would at one point that these. Bill when not in her and it was more you know. So we aren't we. Hassle me can see here thirty pounds and dollars and and you're able to put at the end points when he's not content itself after its last night and it went very thousand dollars against this girl is okay they're here. Let's hear. Yeah. Me. In. Here aren't OK. Ma. And yeah who. He hear. It no and walk beautiful bugging me here. Threat right hey yeah that there a lot of people who come. Exports of Alaska is via me. In some help but no importance to horses here is how he added that the marine engines. Crap yeah. And this freedom. Some dollars and the room he also it. Singer. You know you're in for a big surprise if you actually are asking her own not. 100. Square feet of space here OK but it comes with your balloon. Wash were okay you beautiful room for shore here Paul okay that we couldn't take a look and act and master streets out. The person. Could do it is presumably. He paying 30000 dollars. Is the one I guess he sleeps in Manassas. It now absolutely here even when he he still act yeah. People. Stay here. At one time. Com and easily he had an economy. Right away right yeah. Only hat rip. It for an hour a 108 people in here loudly that laugh yet. So even if you're you're all of Reading your out of Mercury. Ordered that point you're at a birthday wedding we're able to hold it here so this is Nancy yet in the third week I would. Initial you might. Oh you are. Not us. Bet it. Opening up or not hat Carr who know me. Earth will. It cost them so. He's quite it it it. Cal KOK. Yeah. I. The bird are. It's hard to see. Here come on here eight yeah I didn't seek Obama. Hey. This isn't he let it isn't a soccer is that. That should be your room yet Masako is still. A little on. Mark there aren't working. When you are eager. And her. Same line so it would take his company actually. Eating. Tree. New house that apple movies and that's why else would you went. You'll find that line. It exclusively. In I have no hope house okay so it is an eyewitness should be. This isn't a luxury skin care I eat yeah I think you would hear her act and our guests and massage heat is be cut as. When you're paying. It is you can. Hat on the sun's current. Annual catch any aren't yet. So tell out. You hit the people come here necessary to you. Calm relaxed and we mean all our people are more likely purpose for me party is mention wire. Let's let that it's technical gas here aren't real gap com after every tree way others Alice order. Even though we largely. Most Americans primarily are to retreat for themselves bears. Oh okay all right here yeah. How well I mean tackler. Currently. It again. We each had that he wouldn't. Her. Right here is not accurately getting fun and enjoy the peace we'll get our. City owned. He. Is a huge. Huge. There and I. If she were slashed beaten shower posse had. Board. So we see the past year. End and a rehearsed and let me. See. Me that it asks me Ingrid and yeah if you're trying to harm. Other Buckley. And. Gesture out. Here. Days okay. We are when. You. And so. Yes looks. Unbelievably. Delicious candy talk a little bit about what's happening. Here absolutely. No she knew who inspires. All who. Heat and eat. It hit. Me. We are. You are. Not new to the where. He. Appeared he takes. A few this you can hat food. From new address bar. It's yet it's the working and possible enhance. Cost. If you're scared although it was issue shall hear it but that happened here to exclude that aren't. So. If things you know victory. Display only can he initially she and her eating I. Yeah are. Yeah. No actually the way. It for a longer knowing it anguished orders. And then go to those that the economy but it is shot partly in there and working so let's see apparently are an EU or. In. Erie act wealthy ash. Do you find that people coming to view. Notebook are our economy. He hasn't been any recognition from the restaurant in the coming for police as well any a hotel experience absolutely. I sat. Know women who've seen it still. Ask her own room and everyone. Why either I care. Where they had how well people you know we know you will all. Change when people thought to calm her. In doing things here. OK that this and he evening. I have planner. Let's lock on the murder. This way. Words yes it is currently in therapy treatment needs a little OK so let's block. From here carry so. Tell you ask him to snap scare you don't it is nine. It would see him Rockwell and look at the home. And he's actually inspired by him each. I'm happy Easter egg eater so if you look around the villain with our current. Natural materials used. And he behavior. A tank now. These beautiful. You play. Yeah. And me see here. In this year's I'm. CE. And here's. Seen them. Here a lot of it but I definitely that you and I. I know little piece. A little bits and pieces so we have we heard that your parents iris and beavers stayed here to DEC Anthony stay here. And importantly Jennifer Lopez who's at her big very big party bash your. So isn't enough energy and it's definitely. Not. For the rest I'll absolutely. This is still just gas XTE. Paxson. Outdoors it's me take a look at. You're ready. Or anything yeah. Thought right there we hear. I Julie me. Good luck. Okay. Last how happy you out. Treatment kids look up 40000 square rally here wow so did. They haven't been out here and that's texas'. One lens. Actually they're here. Yeah I notable languages it all right let's eat crap that went. Through your dog party. And you just want relaxation. The happy they are warning yeah. Traditionally Jack EE tired he ran. We are. I'm in Everett I've seen everything it's. Here. So naturally so Hudson and company. Honestly you know yeah. I pray only. Why yeah. Read your yeah. Yeah. You'll see you know lifting I think I know you're not. Send your comments and any nation and I pity peace and did not believe in. Are now. Lol again. Doctor. Beat up. So make something tells me and I would definitely like. It is not nothing it didn't look it up yeah large enough to comedy that means. Do we know how this thing out of the zone yeah. Numbers your head and you something's. Amazing. Senator a lot of than anything. If her party. Yeah. Yeah. Backs head on in the world. In the loss is partnering. Here like yeah right. OK yeah. You you're right in the middle Specter right honest but you've got this sort of see. A tranquility in this. In this week and I definitely. Have them. After you're done having carry that. Yeah. We'll look to me this isn't thing. And thirty not nice night obviously. Not everyone thought I had if you estimates. Can actually alert just recently gave them it's not just not just for high rollers anymore. Absolutely mark that make you so much for showing us around this in a lot of fun and I say I'm. Most passes yeah. Thank you my pleasure in the U.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.