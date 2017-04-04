New Jersey teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

Ifeoma White-Thorpe, 17, a senior at Morris Hills High School, got into the most prestigious schools in the United States.
1:24 | 04/04/17

Transcript for New Jersey teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

