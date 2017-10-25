Now Playing: Three-legged dog endures after gator attack

Now Playing: Ohio teacher found fatally stabbed in home

Now Playing: Scary dessert recipes that make the perfect Halloween treats

Now Playing: Meet the family that goes all-out with their Halloween decorations

Now Playing: Halloween trees are a spooky holiday hit

Now Playing: What is the biggest fear in your state?

Now Playing: Walgreens to stock opioid overdose-reversing drug

Now Playing: Amazon launches service that delivers packages inside your home

Now Playing: Honolulu pedestrians to face texting and walking fine

Now Playing: Dodgers win Game 1 in record-breaking heat

Now Playing: Weinstein faces new sexual assault allegation, Miramax lawsuit

Now Playing: Teens could face life in prison after rock kills passenger

Now Playing: California battles new fires amid record-breaking heat

Now Playing: Manhunt underway after 2 killed at Louisiana university

Now Playing: Suspected serial killer terrorizes Florida neighborhood

Now Playing: Skater's video shows California neighborhood before and after wildfire

Now Playing: Severe weather hitting both US coasts

Now Playing: Chicago teen gets financial help from officer

Now Playing: Fugitive police officer in Cleveland cut off GPS tracking device