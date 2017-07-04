Transcript for 3-legged dog named Miracle up for adoption after saving her puppies from factory fire

The factory had burned down some folks down turn on the side the road. They realize that she was still lacked hitting which meant she was producing milk. She had puppies but we didn't know where the puppies were. The process of taking each individual puppy out of the factory and hiding them in the woods for safekeeping she broke her shoulder. It turned out that the shoulder was not able to be fixed and they had to amputate. I. My hope is for the same thing to happen with miracle. That she finds her forever home someplace that's amazing for her and she lives out the rest of her life a happy about it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.