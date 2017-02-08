-
Now Playing: DIY dad converts basement staircase into cottage playhouse
-
Now Playing: Parents surprise daughters with their newly adopted sister
-
Now Playing: Lotto winner shares winnings with restaurant employees
-
Now Playing: Dad raps bedtime stories
-
Now Playing: Zoo animals keep cool for summer
-
Now Playing: 'The Banana-Leaf Ball' aims to teach children through play
-
Now Playing: Giant panda birth makes history
-
Now Playing: Couple becomes first-time parents by adopting 5 siblings
-
Now Playing: Woman reunited with her mother's lost wedding dress found in attic
-
Now Playing: Maryland lighthouse up for auction
-
Now Playing: Epic 150-pound Oklahoma University stadium cake goes viral
-
Now Playing: Boy honored after carrying baby sister out of burning home
-
Now Playing: Dancing police officer moves for motorists
-
Now Playing: Teacher invites 20 of her students to serve as flower girls, ring bearers in her wedding
-
Now Playing: Girl asks police officer to check new home for monsters
-
Now Playing: Preschoolers show their pride by spelling their names
-
Now Playing: Husband makes DIY enchanted rose for wife, she responds with 'Star Wars' date night
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old with Down syndrome singing Whitney Houston will melt your heart
-
Now Playing: Boy receives rainbows from strangers around the world after losing both parents
-
Now Playing: Alfred Angelo seamstress rescues wedding gowns for brides