Man, almost 90, serenades his wife while celebrating their 70th anniversary

More
Paul Miller serenaded his wife Imogene Miller with Bing Crosby's "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" at their 70th anniversary celebration.
1:10 | 06/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man, almost 90, serenades his wife while celebrating their 70th anniversary
Gold values we. Yeah. Sure. Home. I. He saw me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48013846,"title":"Man, almost 90, serenades his wife while celebrating their 70th anniversary","duration":"1:10","description":"Paul Miller serenaded his wife Imogene Miller with Bing Crosby's \"Let Me Call You Sweetheart\" at their 70th anniversary celebration.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-90-serenades-wife-celebrating-70th-anniversary-48013846","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.