Man buys 40 Powerades for 5th graders stranded on interstate from broken-down bus

Chad Hayden, an electrician, stopped to buy 40 Powerades for 5th graders he saw stranded on the side of I-26 on their way home from a field trip.
0:46 | 03/31/17

Transcript for Man buys 40 Powerades for 5th graders stranded on interstate from broken-down bus

