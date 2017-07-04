Man creates DIY engagement ring music box to propose

More
Jeremy Cohen Hoffing, of Los Angeles, proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Prewett, with a homemade ring music box under a cherry blossom tree in Japan.
1:06 | 04/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man creates DIY engagement ring music box to propose

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46650902,"title":"Man creates DIY engagement ring music box to propose","duration":"1:06","description":"Jeremy Cohen Hoffing, of Los Angeles, proposed to his girlfriend, Anna Prewett, with a homemade ring music box under a cherry blossom tree in Japan. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-creates-diy-engagement-ring-music-box-propose-46650902","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.