Man on flight surprised with pregnancy announcement

More
David Rose's flight to Chicago came with news that his wife was pregnant with their second child.
0:45 | 02/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man on flight surprised with pregnancy announcement
Bubble in the aftermath your artwork. Govern. Would you put might. I know they'll be okay. Did you do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53045292,"title":"Man on flight surprised with pregnancy announcement","duration":"0:45","description":"David Rose's flight to Chicago came with news that his wife was pregnant with their second child.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-flight-surprised-pregnancy-announcement-53045292","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.