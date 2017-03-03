-
Now Playing: Michigan woman tries to rip off charcoal mask in hilarious viral video
-
Now Playing: Seal in Japan falls in love with stuffed animal seal
-
Now Playing: Man re-proposes to wife of 26 years after breast cancer surgery
-
Now Playing: Baby's wild hair is the mane event
-
Now Playing: 91-year-old veteran still bagging groceries
-
Now Playing: Great grandma celebrates her 100th birthday by dancing
-
Now Playing: Sub spots UFO-like jellyfish during scientific expedition
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush promotes new book, reflects on painting
-
Now Playing: Teacher motivates students with daily mantra
-
Now Playing: Australia mom creates cards to celebrate unique milestones of premature babies
-
Now Playing: Baby panda twins venture out for the first time
-
Now Playing: Kilauea volcano magma flows into lava pool
-
Now Playing: Starlings fly in incredible formation in Israel
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old with heart defect gets invited to prom
-
Now Playing: Woman reunited with wedding gown after tornado destroys home
-
Now Playing: Meet Darla, the therapy chicken
-
Now Playing: Woman's 'arrest' leads to boyfriend's proposal outside police car
-
Now Playing: The complicated history of touching Black hair
-
Now Playing: When Black culture and Pop culture intersect
-
Now Playing: A shared hair-story: Every strand tells a tale