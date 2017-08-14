Man gets replica tattoo of son's burn scars

More
Joel Thomas, 31, of Festus, Missouri, got the tattoo after an accident left his son Landon, 9, with burn scars on his right leg and foot.
1:13 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man gets replica tattoo of son's burn scars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49213056,"title":"Man gets replica tattoo of son's burn scars","duration":"1:13","description":"Joel Thomas, 31, of Festus, Missouri, got the tattoo after an accident left his son Landon, 9, with burn scars on his right leg and foot. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-replica-tattoo-sons-burn-scars-49213056","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.