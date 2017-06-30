Man surprises girlfriend with creative marriage proposal tattoo

More
Vinny Capaldo-Smith proposed marriage with a tattoo, which he tricked his now-fiancÃ©e, Brooke Wodark, into inking on him.
0:52 | 06/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man surprises girlfriend with creative marriage proposal tattoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48374499,"title":"Man surprises girlfriend with creative marriage proposal tattoo","duration":"0:52","description":"Vinny Capaldo-Smith proposed marriage with a tattoo, which he tricked his now-fiancÃ©e, Brooke Wodark, into inking on him.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-surprises-girlfriend-creative-marriage-proposal-tattoo-48374499","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.