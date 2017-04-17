Marine dad surprised with magical tea party photo shoot with 4-year-old daughter

More
Kevin Porter, a U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor, had a tea party with his daughter Ashley in honor of April being Month of the Military Child.
0:54 | 04/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marine dad surprised with magical tea party photo shoot with 4-year-old daughter
And it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46844712,"title":"Marine dad surprised with magical tea party photo shoot with 4-year-old daughter","duration":"0:54","description":"Kevin Porter, a U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor, had a tea party with his daughter Ashley in honor of April being Month of the Military Child.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/marine-dad-surprised-magical-tea-party-photo-shoot-46844712","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.