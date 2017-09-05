MBA student in wheelchair walks to receive diploma

More
Sam Bridgman, 25, has a rare disease that causes nervous system damage and movement problems, but with some help, he stood up and walked at his University of South Florida Muma College of Business graduation ceremony.
0:56 | 05/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for MBA student in wheelchair walks to receive diploma
And I. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47299620,"title":"MBA student in wheelchair walks to receive diploma ","duration":"0:56","description":"Sam Bridgman, 25, has a rare disease that causes nervous system damage and movement problems, but with some help, he stood up and walked at his University of South Florida Muma College of Business graduation ceremony.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mba-student-wheelchair-walks-receive-diploma-47299620","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.