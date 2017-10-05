Transcript for Mom behind brutally honest postpartum Facebook photos speaks out

King on my hair blown away at they're sponsoring received. Fran this feast opposed to he had anticipated maybe one person in. For my private he spoke feed to what did it mean anything comment currently get that's followed by and realize that they're not alone and it's a struggle that they're experiencing now home or what they went through before postcard and so we are test. Feeling really last. It's reached them out of people it happens. And needs to see not just the thousands and thousands of people primarily postpartum individuals. That have commented. That Perry pushed currently struggling your house struggled with obscene things. But that hundreds of people that had inbox status saying thank you for that stinky forgiving of police. Hands while I certainly am not trying to speak on behalf. Every one has a postpartum mental illness. I hope that by sharing my story it's inspiring other people TUB treatment have to share others and despite. All the fears that I very well now old call on with sharing their real side of you. Hands I think it goes a little bit deeper it ingests. Being an literally too late we all have messy clearing rooms. As mothers I'm sure you can relate to that first image it's going deeper than that and some that I can't capture. In just an image is that. There is physical and mental and emotional anguish that goes along with postpartum mental all of the specifically in. Hands that goes beyond having a messy room. Or her feeling exhaust it and it just went you know that if you or someone you love is experiencing signs and symptoms of a postpartum mental comments. Perhaps you can seek help with that postpartum support and international as in the meeting resource. You can look up local TU references for people are reach out to you. They also list. How to approach somebody that you that you know different ways to bring that up and it's just a really very resource and the topped him personally so. I just encouraging to reach out to know that if you are watching Mendes and you can currently eats them things that I posted my post. Please. Reach out for help it was the hardest step that I could have taken but it is most important wine. In the end I just prayed that unions and loans were just so thankful that. While overwhelming. That's Rich's amount of people especially because I'm still struggling hands on thick. What's going and postpartum lions that. It's reach someone hopefully that person as you need to that message.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.