-
Now Playing: Mom behind brutally honest postpartum Facebook photos speaks out
-
Now Playing: Mom and daughter have emotional reunion after 52 years
-
Now Playing: MBA student in wheelchair walks to receive diploma
-
Now Playing: Rescue puppy found abandoned in old fridge is celebrated in photo shoot
-
Now Playing: Last dog at shelter goes home with NBA coach's family
-
Now Playing: Grandmother, mom, daughter leave a nursing legacy
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old girl speaks in perfect sentences
-
Now Playing: Mom lives out prom experience as her son's date
-
Now Playing: 88-year-old man graduates college: 'He's smart as a whip'
-
Now Playing: Students surprise sick classmate in hospital
-
Now Playing: How to make blueberry margaritas
-
Now Playing: College student celebrates when she gets job offer during graduation ceremony
-
Now Playing: Ducklings rescued from grease pan
-
Now Playing: Officers stop to play soccer with kids
-
Now Playing: Ducks causing traffic jam saved by Good Samaritan
-
Now Playing: Vacation wish comes true for little girl and adults who co-parent
-
Now Playing: Ohio couple with 5 biological children adopts 6
-
Now Playing: Great-grandmother, 80, celebrates 60th anniversary wearing her vintage $69.95 wedding gown
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts and other journalists give advice at College Signing Day
-
Now Playing: Celebrating students who are pursuing college education