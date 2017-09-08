Mom reunited with ring honoring late son lost at his favorite beach

More
Sara Lopez said it was amazing to be reunited with the sentimental ring after she lost it in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
0:57 | 08/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom reunited with ring honoring late son lost at his favorite beach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49116473,"title":"Mom reunited with ring honoring late son lost at his favorite beach","duration":"0:57","description":"Sara Lopez said it was amazing to be reunited with the sentimental ring after she lost it in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mom-reunited-ring-honoring-late-son-lost-favorite-49116473","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.