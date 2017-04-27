Mom and 6 sons cut their hair, donate it to kids in need

More
One family in Cheektowaga, New York donated more than 17 feet of hair to an organization that helps kids in need.
0:39 | 04/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom and 6 sons cut their hair, donate it to kids in need

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47063038,"title":"Mom and 6 sons cut their hair, donate it to kids in need","duration":"0:39","description":"One family in Cheektowaga, New York donated more than 17 feet of hair to an organization that helps kids in need.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mom-sons-cut-hair-donate-kids-47063038","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.