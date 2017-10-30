Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween

More
Chiquia Waters' handmade outfit for her 1-year-old daughter is making waves on social media.
0:52 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween
You can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50818405,"title":"Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween","duration":"0:52","description":"Chiquia Waters' handmade outfit for her 1-year-old daughter is making waves on social media.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mom-transforms-toddler-trolls-movie-character-halloween-50818405","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.