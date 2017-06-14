Mom turns to Facebook to thank 'Wal-Mart angel'

More
Jennifer Collier turned to Facebook to find and thank a stranger who helped her in a Wal-Mart parking lot.
0:44 | 06/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom turns to Facebook to thank 'Wal-Mart angel'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48039525,"title":"Mom turns to Facebook to thank 'Wal-Mart angel'","duration":"0:44","description":"Jennifer Collier turned to Facebook to find and thank a stranger who helped her in a Wal-Mart parking lot.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/mom-turns-facebook-wal-mart-angel-48039525","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.