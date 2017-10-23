Momma bear and cubs go for a dip at a California home

A bear and two cubs were seen splashing and jumping in a resident's backyard pool in Monrovia, California, on Saturday.
0:54 | 10/23/17

Comments
Transcript for Momma bear and cubs go for a dip at a California home
