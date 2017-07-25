Mother of 3 saved by kidney donation from woman she never met

Nicole Baltzer, 41, donated her kidney to Kara Yimoyines on Feb. 7 after reading her story in a Massachusetts newspaper.
0:53 | 07/25/17

Transcript for Mother of 3 saved by kidney donation from woman she never met
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Nicole Baltzer, 41, donated her kidney to Kara Yimoyines on Feb. 7 after reading her story in a Massachusetts newspaper.
