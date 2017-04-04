Newborn girl shares same birthday as dad and great-grandfather

Ameika Pierce was born on April 4, 2017 -- the same day as her father, Devon Pierce, 26, and her great-grandfather, David Pierce, 85, in Stockton Springs, Maine.
Transcript for Newborn girl shares same birthday as dad and great-grandfather
