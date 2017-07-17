North Carolina couple marries after 70 years apart

Teenage sweethearts Katie Smith, 89, and Ed Sellers, 88, tied the knot on July 16 at the Community Pentecostal Center in Stanley.
1:08 | 07/17/17

