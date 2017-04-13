Nurse makes magical dry-erase artwork bringing cheer to his child patients

Edgar Palomo, a nurse on the hematology/oncology floor at Cook Children's Medical Center, draws dry-erase artwork to cheer up the young patients.
1:06 | 04/13/17

