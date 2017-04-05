Nurse saves man on way to her bridal shower

Lauren Wirwille, an off-duty emergency room nurse, performed chest compressions on a driver who had become unconscious on the side of a road.
0:53 | 05/04/17

Comments
Transcript for Nurse saves man on way to her bridal shower

{"id":47203935,"title":"Nurse saves man on way to her bridal shower","duration":"0:53","description":"Lauren Wirwille, an off-duty emergency room nurse, performed chest compressions on a driver who had become unconscious on the side of a road. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/nurse-saves-man-bridal-shower-47203935","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
