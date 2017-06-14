Nurses honoring tiny 'graduates' leaving the NICU

More
The staff at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, North Carolina, celebrate the babies leaving the neonatal intensive care unit with a photo shoot and an academic cap.
1:19 | 06/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurses honoring tiny 'graduates' leaving the NICU
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48037630,"title":"Nurses honoring tiny 'graduates' leaving the NICU","duration":"1:19","description":"The staff at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, North Carolina, celebrate the babies leaving the neonatal intensive care unit with a photo shoot and an academic cap. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/nurses-honoring-tiny-graduates-leaving-nicu-48037630","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.