-
Now Playing: Officers synchronize swim in uniform to promote block party
-
Now Playing: Dog honks car horn while waiting on owner
-
Now Playing: Bison block Wyoming highway
-
Now Playing: Toilet-clogging iguana is far from a pipe dream
-
Now Playing: Train slams into semi-truck, spilling candy everywhere
-
Now Playing: Cincinnati Zoo sets up 'dating site' for animal breeding
-
Now Playing: Bears wrestle for hammock time
-
Now Playing: Man walks on subway tracks in NYC
-
Now Playing: Cop pulls two NYPD vehicles to raise awareness
-
Now Playing: Professor brings solar eclipse to life for visually impaired
-
Now Playing: Fireworks set off inside fast-food restaurant
-
Now Playing: Squeaky rubber chicken helps train cadets
-
Now Playing: Rehabilitated penguins waddle into the ocean
-
Now Playing: Giant rooster inflated near White House
-
Now Playing: Baby whale hangs out with paddleboarders
-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue cat stuck under wall
-
Now Playing: Orangutans cuddle and play at the zoo
-
Now Playing: Cat scares off coyote in dramatic encounter
-
Now Playing: California man's workout partners are parrots
-
Now Playing: Black rhino calf stomps around enclosure