Ohio neighborhood celebrates woman's last chemo treatment with surprise parade

More
Tera Kiser surprised her best friend, Amy Kleiner, with a big neighborhood celebration before her last chemo treatment.
0:40 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio neighborhood celebrates woman's last chemo treatment with surprise parade
Learned even though say. Okay that's aunts and an honest man and it's. Ready and this morning me. Once again is having.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49097534,"title":"Ohio neighborhood celebrates woman's last chemo treatment with surprise parade","duration":"0:40","description":"Tera Kiser surprised her best friend, Amy Kleiner, with a big neighborhood celebration before her last chemo treatment. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/ohio-neighborhood-celebrates-womans-chemo-treatment-surprise-parade-49097534","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.