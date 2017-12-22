Ohio parents give teachers something to 'wine' about

Labels on the wine bottle gifts say, "Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us."
0:24 | 12/22/17

Comments
Okay so an Ohio couple in the meantime gave an interest in gift to teachers and their kids. Teachers and I want it take your wind for Christmas. With a homemade labels of their son's face. Saying they needed something a little stronger than a mugged for copies. Apple appears it was as a joke but I'm picking the girl saying thank you get no Apple's Merry Christmas everybody okay let's focus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

