Oregon hiker could face charges for bringing 'malnourished' bear cub to wildlife center

The 3-month-old bear cub is now in the care of Oregon wildlife officials.
0:51 | 03/29/17

Transcript for Oregon hiker could face charges for bringing 'malnourished' bear cub to wildlife center
He is really soft. Any snow dislike about it. C a dying animals. You know on its last breath just gonna watch it die on the way. My heart was racing I was trying to figure out what to do. Inside this guy's looking everywhere I kept thinking now. I was gonna get into. I don't think anybody you know. Any sort of season. Walked away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":46448576,"title":"Oregon hiker could face charges for bringing 'malnourished' bear cub to wildlife center","duration":"0:51","description":"The 3-month-old bear cub is now in the care of Oregon wildlife officials.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/oregon-hiker-face-charges-bringing-malnourished-bear-cub-46448576","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
