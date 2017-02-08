Parents surprise daughters with their newly adopted sister

More
Shane and Kasi Pruitt of Rowlett, Texas, filmed the moment they brought their newest daughter home to meet their other two girls.
1:14 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents surprise daughters with their newly adopted sister
In. And yeah. Yeah. And. It is and. Beautiful yeah. You'll love her very mind. You all here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48995853,"title":"Parents surprise daughters with their newly adopted sister","duration":"1:14","description":"Shane and Kasi Pruitt of Rowlett, Texas, filmed the moment they brought their newest daughter home to meet their other two girls. ","url":"/Lifestyle/video/parents-surprise-daughters-newly-adopted-sister-48995853","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.