Pet adoption record set for Michigan with more than 2,500 animals finding homes

More
66 shelters across the state participated.
0:34 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pet adoption record set for Michigan with more than 2,500 animals finding homes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47160548,"title":"Pet adoption record set for Michigan with more than 2,500 animals finding homes","duration":"0:34","description":"66 shelters across the state participated.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/pet-adoption-record-set-michigan-2500-animals-finding-47160548","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.