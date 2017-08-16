Photographer helps find homes for foster puppies with newborn-style photo shoot

More
Kelly Frankenburg posed the Chihuahua mom and puppies she's fostering as newborn babies in hopes of finding them forever homes.
0:42 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Photographer helps find homes for foster puppies with newborn-style photo shoot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49256689,"title":"Photographer helps find homes for foster puppies with newborn-style photo shoot","duration":"0:42","description":"Kelly Frankenburg posed the Chihuahua mom and puppies she's fostering as newborn babies in hopes of finding them forever homes.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/photographer-helps-find-homes-foster-puppies-newborn-style-49256689","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.