Playful orcas put on a display

More
Tourists were treated to orcas putting on playful display while popping out of water in the Shetland Islands in Scotland.
0:30 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Playful orcas put on a display

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47014389,"title":"Playful orcas put on a display","duration":"0:30","description":"Tourists were treated to orcas putting on playful display while popping out of water in the Shetland Islands in Scotland.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/playful-orcas-put-display-47014389","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.