Police warn paddleboarders about sharks in water

More
ATTENTION IN THE WATER: Police in Southern California warn paddleboarders to exit the water in a "calm manner" as they are "next to approximately 15 great white sharks."
0:43 | 05/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police warn paddleboarders about sharks in water

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47349665,"title":"Police warn paddleboarders about sharks in water","duration":"0:43","description":"ATTENTION IN THE WATER: Police in Southern California warn paddleboarders to exit the water in a \"calm manner\" as they are \"next to approximately 15 great white sharks.\"","url":"/Lifestyle/video/police-warn-paddleboarders-sharks-water-47349665","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.