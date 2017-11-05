Now Playing: Pandas play in wastebasket

Now Playing: Baby kangaroo opens eyes for first time

Now Playing: Police warn paddleboarders about sharks in water

Now Playing: Dolphins frolic off coast of South Africa

Now Playing: Hippo born prematurely grows her 1st baby teeth

Now Playing: Bear climbs huge pine tree

Now Playing: Goat jubilantly dances on rooftop

Now Playing: Last dog at shelter goes home with NBA coach's family

Now Playing: Rescue puppy found abandoned in old fridge is celebrated in photo shoot

Now Playing: Great white sharks off the shore of Long Beach, California

Now Playing: Rally driver slams into guardrail during race, nearly misses sheer drop

Now Playing: Good Samaritans help police restrain suspect

Now Playing: Ducks causing traffic jam saved by Good Samaritan

Now Playing: Ducklings rescued from grease pan

Now Playing: Rainbow forms at Yosemite Falls

Now Playing: Labrador puppies learn to howl

Now Playing: Dog gets ability to walk again thanks to harness

Now Playing: Great white shark spotted on beach in California

Now Playing: Gray whale defends calf from orcas