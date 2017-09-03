Transcript for Pregnant woman rewards man who offered his seat with a custom trophy

I'm social cost pass with actor inside man Ricky Barksdale mark still rolling in sir Graham posed that he got up to the scene. Are. You just. Aren't you know why she was like you know wait I have a trophy to give you. I was very surprised him and she was angry. I'm at the trophy. Moods won't grow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.