Premature babies have 1st photos with Santa Claus

More
A hospital employee dressed as Santa helped make the holiday season merry for tiny patients and their families at St. David's Women's Center of Texas.
0:32 | 12/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Premature babies have 1st photos with Santa Claus
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51915592,"title":"Premature babies have 1st photos with Santa Claus","duration":"0:32","description":"A hospital employee dressed as Santa helped make the holiday season merry for tiny patients and their families at St. David's Women's Center of Texas.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/premature-babies-1st-photos-santa-claus-51915592","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.