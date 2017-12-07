Private island off Maine for sale for $7.95 million

More
The island is a 25-minute boat ride from Portland and boasts an 11,658-square-foot estate.
0:40 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Private island off Maine for sale for $7.95 million

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48595621,"title":"Private island off Maine for sale for $7.95 million","duration":"0:40","description":"The island is a 25-minute boat ride from Portland and boasts an 11,658-square-foot estate.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/private-island-off-maine-sale-795-million-48595621","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.