Puppy rescued from frozen water by officers

River, a puppy found shivering in freezing waters beneath a bridge, was rescued by animal control officers, who warmed the dog in their arms. One officer has since adopted lucky pup.
1:21 | 02/12/18

Comments
Transcript for Puppy rescued from frozen water by officers
