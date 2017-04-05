Rainbow forms at Yosemite Falls

More
Water and sunlight combine at Yosemite Falls, creating a majestic rainbow and mesmerizing display at Yosemite National Park.
1:01 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rainbow forms at Yosemite Falls
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47209969,"title":"Rainbow forms at Yosemite Falls","duration":"1:01","description":"Water and sunlight combine at Yosemite Falls, creating a majestic rainbow and mesmerizing display at Yosemite National Park.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/rainbow-forms-yosemite-falls-47209969","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.