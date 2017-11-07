Rare albino whale follows tourist in New South Wales

Whales in the Southern Hemisphere migrate north toward warmer temperatures from May to July each year, but this albino whale was still a surprise, according to local news sources.
07/11/17

Transcript for Rare albino whale follows tourist in New South Wales

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

