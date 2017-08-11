Roommate decks the halls before Thanksgiving to prank holiday-hating friend

Paige Benoit's college roommate Daniella Pitruzzello pranked her by decking out her dorm room with over-the-top Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving.
0:32 | 11/08/17

