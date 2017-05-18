Two runners will tie the knot while completing half marathon

Long time running partners Krissa Cetner and Alexander Salazar will get married mid-race at Prospect Park in Brooklyn before crossing the finish line of the Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon.
1:02 | 05/18/17

