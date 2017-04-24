Now Playing: San Antonio police officer salsa dances

Now Playing: Baby otter learns to swim

Now Playing: Panda selfie goes wrong in China

Now Playing: Unusual world record creates a mess at South Carolina ballpark

Now Playing: Man feeds homeless dogs in New Delhi, India

Now Playing: Police put breaks on exotic rodent loose in parking lot

Now Playing: Florida Gators mascot takes foul ball to the head to protect child

Now Playing: Texas cop plays hopscotch with young girl during his break

Now Playing: Pilot tests zero gravity with candy

Now Playing: French presidential candidate nails bottle flip challenge

Now Playing: Car slams into police car in Texas, narrowly misses officer

Now Playing: Lava gushes from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

Now Playing: Newborn goats have a pajama party

Now Playing: Boy breaks down when surprised with Chicago Cubs tickets

Now Playing: Herd of curious cattle follows lone beaver

Now Playing: SC family gets Easter surprise with 9-foot gator

Now Playing: Firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud pit

Now Playing: Crocodile bites down on elephant's trunk

Now Playing: Wild goose chase for one surprised cop in Indiana