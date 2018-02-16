Shelter dogs fall silent when animal control officer sings to them

More
Chad Olds stepped into the kennel playing and singing "Red on a Rose," the barking animals fell silent and became calm.
0:40 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shelter dogs fall silent when animal control officer sings to them
Only. And he's. Yeah yeah. Yeah. And and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53150212,"title":"Shelter dogs fall silent when animal control officer sings to them","duration":"0:40","description":"Chad Olds stepped into the kennel playing and singing \"Red on a Rose,\" the barking animals fell silent and became calm.","url":"/Lifestyle/video/shelter-dogs-fall-silent-animal-control-officer-sings-53150212","section":"Lifestyle","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.