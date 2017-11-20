Shelter dogs go Home for the Pawlidays with temporary families for Thanksgiving

LifeLine Animal Project of Atlanta launched its Home for the Pawlidays project this year, with 20 of its longer-term shelter dogs enjoying Thanksgiving week with foster families.
0:58 | 11/20/17

Transcript for Shelter dogs go Home for the Pawlidays with temporary families for Thanksgiving
